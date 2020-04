U.S. stocks advance as some states reopen for business



Added: 27.04.2020 21:15 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thenational.ae



Wall Street gained more than 1% on Monday at the onset of a hectic earnings week, as investors turned a hopeful eye toward several U.S. states that are relaxing shutdown restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks