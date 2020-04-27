U.S. banks in another mad grab for $310 billion in new small-business aid

U.S. banks on Monday began another chaotic dash to grab $310 billion in fresh small-business aid released by the government, after 11th-hour changes to the first-come-first-served program led to technology issues for some lenders.