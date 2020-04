U.S. banks, small businesses brace for lending race re-run



Source: www.spokesman.com



U.S. banks were girding on Monday for another chaotic dash to grab $310 billion in fresh small business aid due to be released by the government on Monday, after it changed some of the rules of the first-come-first-served scheme at the 11th hour. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Government