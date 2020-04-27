ï»¿Monday, 27 April 2020
U.S. firm, FAW to build sports cars under Chairman Mao's favoured brand Hongqi
Added: 27.04.2020 5:59 | 9 views | 0 comments
Source: merryjane.com
A little-known U.S.-based engineering and design firm said it plans to invest 10 billion yuan ($1.41 billion) to make sports cars with China's FAW Group under the brand of choice of late revolutionary leader Chairman Mao Zedong, Hongqi.
Tags:
Honda
,
Brandy
,
Tom Brady
,
Planes
advertising
