After betting its future on Boeing, jetmaker Embraer scrambles for elusive plan B

Added: 26.04.2020

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA has been thrust into an uncertain future with no immediate plan B, while not ruling out seeking a bailout after Boeing Co jettisoned a $4.2 billion commercial aerospace tie-up amid the coronavirus crisis.