Trump threatens to block aid for U.S. Postal Service if it does not raise prices for Amazon

Added: 26.04.2020

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to block federal aid for the U.S. Postal Service unless it raises shipping rates for online companies like Amazon.com, prompting criticism that the move would hurt consumers relying more than usual on packages during the coronavirus outbreak.