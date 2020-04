Airbnb booking data from China offers glimpse of a rebound



Added: 25.04.2020 2:16 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.airbnb.com.au



While the coronavirus pandemic has frozen global travel and hit the travel industry hard, data from home-sharing startup Airbnb Inc shows the number of domestic bookings in China for the first half of April were up more than 200% compared with the same period in March. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Airbnb