Explainer: How the U.S. could use taxpayer dollars to save oil and energy companies

The U.S. federal government is looking at "a whole bunch of alternatives" to support oil and other energy companies, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday as the industry struggles with plummeting prices and demand as the coronavirus crushes economic activity.