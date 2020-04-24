KLM to receive up to 4 billion euros in financial aid: finance minister

KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM , will receive 2-4 billion euros (up to $4.32 billion) in emergency aid to help it through the COVID-19 crisis, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Friday.