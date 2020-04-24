U.S. CDC reports 865,585 coronavirus cases, 48,816 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 865,585 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 37,144 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,437 to 48,816. More in feeds.reuters.com »