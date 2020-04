U.S. core capital goods orders post surprise gain in March



Source: www.foxnews.com



New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly rose in March, but the gains are not likely to be sustainable amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has abruptly shut down the country and contributed to a collapse in crude oil prices. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil