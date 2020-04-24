Nestle CEO not getting carried away by strong first-quarter sales growth



Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider warned on Friday against reading too much into the company's first-quarter results, which marked its best quarterly growth for nearly five years as customers stockpiled food to deal with coronavirus shutdowns. More in feeds.reuters.com »