Coronavirus clouds Intel outlook, despite short-term bump from PC buying



Intel Corp on Thursday forecast second-quarter earnings below Wall Street views as it cited the cost of readying a new PC chip and said it could not make a forecast for the full year because of economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: PC