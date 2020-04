Futures rise at the end of stormy week



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



U.S. stock index futures gained on Friday with bargain hunters returning at the end of a tumultuous week marked by a record collapse in oil prices and growing evidence of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil