Coronavirus stockpiling drives best Nestle sales growth in years



Swiss food giant Nestle reported its best quarterly sales growth in nearly five years on Friday as consumers stockpiled everything from Purina pet food to Nescafe coffee to frozen meals to prepare for coronavirus lockdowns. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: SWIFT