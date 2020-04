Added: 24.04.2020 1:19 | 6 views | 0 comments

Boeing Co is planning to cut 787 Dreamliner output by about half and announce job cuts in its first-quarter earnings report, Bloomberg news reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-23/boeing-poised-to-cut-dreamliner-output-jobs-on-plunging-demand on Thursday.