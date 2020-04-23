U.S. CDC reports 828,441 coronavirus cases, 46,379 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 828,441 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 25,858 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,804 to 46,379. More in feeds.reuters.com »