S&P 500 slips as Gilead weighs



Added: 23.04.2020 21:07 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



The S&P 500 ended marginally lower on Thursday after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomized clinical trial, denting earlier optimism the impact of the virus on the labor market was nearing an end. More in feeds.reuters.com » Dentist Tags: Labour market