Domino's pulls long-term forecast, says international sales declining



Source: www.foxbusiness.com



Domino's Pizza Inc on Thursday pulled its long-term forecast and said international comparable sales fell 3.2% in the first three weeks of the current quarter as stores remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, sending its shares down about 5%. More in feeds.reuters.com »