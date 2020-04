U.S. new home sales tumble in March



Added: 23.04.2020 16:00 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nwpb.org



Sales of new U.S. single-family homes dropped by the most in more than 6-1/2 years in March and further declines are likely as the novel coronavirus outbreak batters the economy and throws millions of Americans out of work. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy