Domino's Pizza forecasts rise in comparable sales; pulls long-term outlook



Domino's Pizza Inc on Thursday forecast a 7.1% rise in U.S. comparable store sales in the first four weeks of the current quarter, benefiting from home-delivery orders from diners put under lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com »