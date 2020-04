Blackstone's first-quarter profit rises but coronavirus weighs



Blackstone Group Inc , the world's largest manager of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate, reported a 4% rise in its first-quarter distributable earnings driven by a surge in management fees on strong fundraising, even as its funds took a hit in the coronavirus-induced downturn. More in feeds.reuters.com » Fundraising Tags: Surgery