Gap says may not have enough money to run operations



Added: 23.04.2020



Source: www.marketwatch.com



Gap Inc warned on Thursday it may not have enough funds to run its operations in the next 12 months as it weathers the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and said it would need to cut costs and raise money by issuing debt. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money