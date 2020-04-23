NBCUniversal launches shoppable ads to help retailers hurt by coronavirus



Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said on Thursday it aims to help retailers that have been forced to shut down amid the pandemic through new ecommerce tools that will let people buy products directly from NBC's content. More in feeds.reuters.com »