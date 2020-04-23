Eli Lilly reports 15% rise in quarterly sales



Source: www.indystar.com



Eli Lilly and Co reported a 15.1% rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday, boosted by higher sales of its top-selling diabetes drug Trulicity and also benefiting from customers stockpiling its medicines amid the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »