Pernod Ricard sales hit by coronavirus, share buyback halted



French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Thursday it was suspending a share buyback of up to 500 million euros ($541 million) and keeping a tight grip on costs in response to the coronavirus epidemic that cut third-quarter sales by 14.5%. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU