Italy's Triboo starts selling Chinese COVID-19 antibody tests



Italian digital services company Triboo said on Thursday it had started selling antibody tests for Covid-19 produced by China's SOBC Outdo Biotech, as Italy draws closer to easing the lockdown measures imposed to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Italy