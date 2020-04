Daimler's earnings plunge as coronavirus hammers sales



German car and truck maker Daimler reported a plunge of nearly 70% in first-quarter operating profit on Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the cash flow it uses to pay dividends would fall this year. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Germany