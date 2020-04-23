Sweden's Volvo hit by cancelled orders as pandemic creates 'new normal'



Source: gadgets.ndtv.com



Sweden's AB Volvo on Thursday warned of stalling truck orders and a challenging adjustment to a "new normal" of feebler demand after reporting a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly operating earnings helped by service sales. More in feeds.reuters.com »