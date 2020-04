Zoom users top 300 million as ban list grows



Source: www.polycom.com



Zoom video conferencing app's user base grew by another 50% to 300 million in the last three weeks, as the company fought to quell a backlash around security and safety that has seen a number of governments and firms ban its applications. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Government