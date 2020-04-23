Truck maker Volvo profit falls less than expected amid pandemic pain



Source: gadgets.ndtv.com



Sweden's AB Volvo reported a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly operating earnings on Thursday as service sales held up in the face of tumbling sales and orders of its trucks as demand evaporated in the face of the coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com »