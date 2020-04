Delta to raise $3 billion in debt to combat virus fallout



Added: 23.04.2020 1:14 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday said it intended to raise $3 billion in debt by offering senior secured notes and entering into a new credit facility, in a bid to combat the slowdown in air travel demand induced by the coronavirus crisis. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: ISIS