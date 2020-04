Zoom raises encryption level with upgraded meeting app



Source: flipboard.com



Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Wednesday it was upgrading the encryption features on its video conferencing app to better safeguard meeting data and offer protection against tampering. The new version of the app, Zoom 5.0, will release within the week, the company said in a statement.