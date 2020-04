Coronavirus dampens Xilinx's current-quarter revenue forecast



Source: www.bizjournals.com



Xilinx Inc on Wednesday forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates and refrained from providing an annual outlook, citing the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has ripped through the semiconductor industry, with lockdown orders interrupting operations and supply chains, even though many plants were eventually allowed to remain open. Xilinx shares, which closed 5% higher on Wednesday, shed most of those gains in extended trading. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Planes