American Eagle pulls annual forecast on coronavirus worries; shares plunge



Source: www.bizjournals.com



Shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc dropped 14% on Wednesday after the apparel retailer withdrew its full-year forecast and said current-quarter results would be significantly hit by coronavirus-related store closures. More in feeds.reuters.com »