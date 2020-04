EU 'misunderstandings' push back deal on coronavirus economic recovery



Added: 22.04.2020 16:39 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cbsnews.com



It may take European Union countries until the summer or even longer to agree on how exactly to finance aid to help economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic as major disagreements persist, a bloc official said on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU