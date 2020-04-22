Expedia shares fly on report of talks to sell stake for $1 billion



Shares of Expedia Group Inc rose 9% on Wednesday after a report that the online travel services company was in advanced talks to sell a stake to private-equity firms Silver Lake Partners and Apollo Global Management Inc for about $1 billion. More in feeds.reuters.com »