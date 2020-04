Delta warns of choppy coronavirus recovery, working to halve cash burn



Source: www.youtube.com



Delta Air Lines Inc said on Wednesday it does not expect air travel to recover for two or three years and is working to halve its cash burn after posting its first quarterly loss in eight years due to the coronavirus pandemic."We should be prepared for a choppy, sluggish recovery even after the virus is contained," Chief Executive Ed Bastian said. More in feeds.reuters.com »