Virus outbreak raises spectre of cash injection for indebted EDF



Plummeting electricity demand and falling power prices during the coronavirus outbreak could leave EDF in need of a capital injection by the end of 2020 to avoid a spiralling debt crisis, a source close to the French firm and analysts said.