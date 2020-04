Delta to halve cash burn as it turns focus to choppy coronavirus recovery



Source: en.wikipedia.org



Delta Air Lines Inc has taken steps to halve its cash burn to $50 million per day through June after posting its first quarterly loss in eight years, and is bracing for a two to three year recovery from the coronavirus pandemic."We should be prepared for a choppy, sluggish recovery even after the virus is contained," Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in an employee memo on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Employees