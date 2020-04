Tissue sales help Kimberly-Clark beat quarterly results



Kimberly-Clark Corp said on Wednesday sales of tissue and toilet paper rose 13% in the first quarter as consumers stocked up in preparation for the coronavirus pandemic, helping the company beat Wall Street estimates for profit and sales. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil