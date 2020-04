Delta to reduce cash burn as it braces for sluggish recovery from pandemic



Delta Air Lines Inc reported on Wednesday its first quarterly loss in eight years as the coronavirus crisis devastates air travel demand, but said its daily cash burn would slow through June as it braces for a recovery that could take two to three years."We should be prepared for a choppy, sluggish recovery even after the virus is contained," Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in an employee memo on Wednesday.