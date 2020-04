Futures bounce after two days of oil-led rout



Source: financialtribune.com



U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted investor sentiment following a two-day selloff due to a record crash in oil prices, even as companies warned of more pain in the coming months. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil