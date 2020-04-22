AT&T misses revenue estimates as coronavirus weighs on business



AT&T Inc's first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations and the company pulled its annual forecast on Wednesday, as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed a strong growth in monthly phone subscribers. More in feeds.reuters.com »