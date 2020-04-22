ï»¿Wednesday, 22 April 2020
Facebook invests $5.7 billion in Reliance unit, plans digital services for Indian grocers
Added: 22.04.2020 12:03 | 11 views | 0 comments
Source: www.livemint.com
Facebook will spend $5.7 billion to take just under 10% of Reliance Industries' digital unit, seeking to roll out services for India's grocers and other small businesses by capitalising upon WhatsApp's already extensive reach within the country.
Indiana
WhatsApp
Facebook
India
