Chipotle deliveries, online orders soar due to coronavirus, sending shares higher



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday reported that soaring digital and delivery sales driven by the coronavirus crisis helped offset the impact of shuttered dining rooms, and the fast-casual chain said it had enough cash and liquidity to get through the next year, sending its shares up more than 5%.