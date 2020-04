Lawsuit claims 10 big banks rigged market for 'odd-lot' U.S. corporate bonds



Source: www.nytimes.com



Ten of the world's largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America , have been sued for allegedly conspiring over nearly 14 years to rig prices in the $9.6 trillion U.S. corporate bond market, costing ordinary investors billions of dollars. More in feeds.reuters.com »