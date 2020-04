U.S. existing home sales dive; prices still strong



U.S. home sales dropped by the most in nearly 4-1/2 years in March as extraordinary measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus brought buyer traffic to a virtual standstill, supporting analysts' views that the economy contracted sharply in the first quarter. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy