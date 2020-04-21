Oil at two-decade lows, price of U.S. crude for delivery below zero

Added: 21.04.2020 13:08 | 8 views | 0 comments

Benchmark Brent and U.S. oil futures for June delivery plunged to around two-decade lows on Tuesday, a day after U.S. May futures sank into negative territory for the first time in history as demand tumbled due to the coronavirus crisis.