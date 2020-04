U.S. oil futures plumb historic lows below zero



Added: 21.04.2020 9:35 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.upi.com



U.S. oil futures traded in negative territory on Tuesday, after sinking nearly $40 the previous session in their first ever dive below zero, as concern grew the sector will run out of storage for a glut caused by the coronavirus lockdown. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil